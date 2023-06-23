McEwen Northside announced on Tuesday the launch of Phase II preleasing for its Cool Springs development, which is set to begin this summer.
The Development will add 428 more homes to the community. This will include studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom layouts for rent.
“We are excited to start preleasing the second phase of McEwen Northside Apartments," Norwood Ravin CEO David Ravin said in a news release.
"Our company objective is to consistently deliver stunning living spaces and an amenity package that sets a new standard within the market. Residents of both phases will have access to the largest amenity package in Franklin."
According to the release, the interiors of the luxury apartment homes will feature 10-foot ceilings throughout the community, oversized windows and balconies, built-in wine storage, and Shaker cabinetry complemented by Arctic white tile backsplashes, luxury macadamia vinyl plank flooring, gooseneck faucets with pull-out sprayers and stainless-steel Energy-Star appliances. Additionally, each unit comes equipped with digitally programmable thermostats and rain showerheads; while select homes even include Euro baths and Roman soaking tubs.
Phase II introduces an array of additional amenities, including a two-story fitness, an on-site concierge is available to help with any task or question they may have, an on-site barista for complimentary custom coffee for all residents, a resort-style, zero-entry pool, a sand volleyball court, a community amphitheater, and a beer garden.
