Following a temporary closing due to pandemic-related challenges, MILES Auto Spa's Mallory Station location is celebrating a gran reopening this month.
The luxury detailing center and car wash has four Middle Tennessee locations, including three in Franklin and one in Hillwood.
To celebrate the grand reopening, MILES is giving away free car washes at the Mallory Station location on the weekend of Fr. Aug. 25-Sunday, Aug. 27.
Located at 404 Mallory Station Road, the reopened site marks the debut of MILES reimagined concept, MILE15, that offers one exterior car wash for one price.
“In January 2022, during the industry-wide challenges caused by the pandemic, we made the decision to temporarily close our Mallory Station location to redirect our employees to our other three sites across the area that feature larger footprints,” Miles Johnson, founder of MILES, said in a news release.
“The unique size of the Mallory Station location didn’t allow us to provide the same interior cleaning services compared to our other sites. However, after assessing that half of our customer base prefers exterior-only services, we decided to relaunch our Mallory Station location with a completely new concept—MILE15—that was custom designed to cater to our customers’ specific needs, which this location is perfectly suited for.”
For an all-inclusive price of $15, the MILE15 concept offers a premium exterior wash featuring services such as tri-color foam conditioner, underbody flush, Turtle Wax™ Ice polish and sealant, buff and shine chamois dry, fire bath, wheel cleaner, MILES hot wax, and tire shine.
With the MILE15 package, guests can receive a premium exterior car wash with services that would traditionally cost approximately $24 if purchased a la carte. As an alternative to the $15 deal, customers can purchase unlimited washing for $30 a month that can be used across all four of its local locations.
All four MILES locations are open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit www.milesautospa.com.
