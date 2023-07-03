Franklin-based kidney care company Monogram Health announced that Aashish Shah will serve as chief growth officer for the company.
He will continue growth of the company’s in-home care, according to a press release.
Shah most recently served as corporate vice president for strategy and product innovation at HCA Healthcare. He is also a board-certified OB/GYN.
The hiring comes as, earlier this year, Monogram raised $375 million, and, this month, named Casey McKeon its chief operating officer.
"With his impressive background in physician alignment, patient acquisition, strategy and value-based contracting, Dr. Shah is uniquely positioned to direct the continued expansion of our geographic clinical footprint as well as growing our portfolio of value-based client partners," Monogram Health CEO Mike Uchrin said in the release.
"We are delighted to welcome a third physician executive to our leadership team as we drive physician-led, in-home value-based care to improve access, outcomes and affordability for our patients."
