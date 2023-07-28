Nashville-based Montecito Medical will acquire the Tennessee Oncology Proton Center in Franklin with Sable Investments as a partner.
According to a release from Montecito, the building at 4588 Carothers Parkway is about 45,000 square feet and is occupied by Tennessee Oncology under long-term lease.
Montecito was most recently reported by The Post in February to have been seemingly affiliated with the $5.55 million sale of a Midtown medical office that housed a cancer diagnostic center.
The national partner of Tennessee Oncology, OneOncology, coordinated between Montecito, Sable and Tennessee Oncology for the acquisition of the Franklin center.
“We are thrilled to acquire this highly specialized medical real estate asset that is an important center for the delivery of cancer care in Middle Tennessee,” Bryan Brown, senior vice president of acquisitions at Montecito Medical, said in the release.
The center’s speciality is proton therapy, an advanced form of radiation that uses positively charged particles to target and treat cancerous tumors. This treatment offers benefits like minimal damage to surrounding healthy tissue and fewer side effects.
“Expanding services across the continuum of care is a core OneOncology strategy,” Dr. Jeff Patton, CEO of OneOncology and chairman of Tennessee Oncology, said in the release. “We’re proud to play a role to ensure patients have access to proton therapy in our community.”
Tennessee Oncology focuses on cancer care services. Founded in 1976, they serve adult cancer patients from South Central Kentucky through Middle Tennessee to Northwest Georgia.
Montecito Medical specializes in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions. Since 2006, Montecito has completed transactions involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate.
“It is exciting for us to expand our presence in our headquarters’ state, especially when the providers at this property care for some of our neighbors in the Nashville area,” Chip Conk, CEO of Montecito Medical, said in the release.
