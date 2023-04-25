Local sporting goods franchise Sport Seasons is set to close its Nashville location later this summer.
After more than three decades on White Bridge Road, the popular Nashville store is going to shut down operations in late July, according to a report from News Channel 5. The store has operated in Lion's Head Village since 1989.
Following the closure of the locations at Rivergate Mall in Goodlettsville and Cool Springs in Franklin, the only Sport Seasons to remain open is in Murfreesboro at The Oaks, an outdoor shopping center.
Prior to the store closing in July, there will be an ongoing sale of its Tennessee Titans, Nashville Predators, and Nashville SC gear, as well as other items throughout the store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.