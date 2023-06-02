The Southern Whiskey Society recently announced that it has been acquired by entrepreneur Tiny Irwin.
Irwin, who began working in the Nashville area in 2020 as an executive coach for Dave Ramsey-affiliated EntreLeadership, spent the bulk of his business career in the Portland, Oregon area.
"Tiny brings a unique blend of passion, vision, and business acumen to the Southern Whiskey Society," said Southern Whiskey Society founder Christopher Thomas said in a news release. "I'm confident that his leadership will propel The Society to new heights, fostering a vibrant community of whiskey lovers and supporting the growth and innovation of distilleries across the region."
According to the release, The Southern Whiskey Society's new ownership will focus on "enhancing its range of services and events," which will include:
- Curated whiskey tastings and workshops, led by Certified Bourbon Stewards
- Exclusive partnerships with renowned distilleries for limited-edition releases
- Multiple gatherings and events annually to showcase the region's whiskey heritage and innovation, accompanied by regional culinary delights and Southern cultural experiences
- Educational resources and networking opportunities for aspiring distillers and industry professionals
- A revamped online platform featuring engaging content, news, and reviews on whiskey and Southern culture.
- Curated, bespoke whiskey and food experiences tailored for small groups up to corporate events
"Tiny's vision for The Southern Whiskey Society aligns perfectly with our mission to celebrate and support the rich tradition and artistry of whiskey-making, as well as the culinary heritage and vibrant culture of the South," Thomas said. "We look forward to working closely with him to advance The Society's goals and further establish the South as a globally recognized hub for premium whiskey and a vibrant cultural destination."
The 2023 event is set to once again take place in Liberty Hall at The Factory at Franklin. This year's iteration will be on August 26, and tickets are on sale now.
For more information about the acquisition or The Southern Whiskey Society, contact cheers@southernwhiskeysociety.com or call 615-864-3773.
