Cheekwood Estate and Gardens welcomed nine new Board Trustees and Advisors at the beginning of 2023, with their initial three-year term beginning on Jan. 1, 2023.
The new Board Trustees include Jacky Abari, the founder and managing principal at Worthington Advisory; Clay Bevins, co-owner of Blevins, Inc and former CEO of Comfort Supply; Vicki McCluggage, former president of the Pasadena Showcase House for the Arts and LORIMAR Television International marketing executive; Julie Carell Stadler, owner and CEO of Skyway Studios and co-owner of Carell Family, LLC; Ryan McLaughlin Wood, UBS South Central Market Executive; Terry Cook, is a 30-year veteran ecologist and conservation leader; Yuri Cunza, President and CEO of the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and co-founder of the Spanish language newspaper, La Noticia; Deana Ivey, President for the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp; and Carolyn McHaney Waller, Affiliate Broker, Real Estate Advisor, Relocation Specialist and New Home Professional with Benchmark Realty, LLC
“We are honored to welcome these new trustees and advisors, who bring a wide range of experience, talent and connections to our board, as Cheekwood continues to serve our community with a diverse array of public programs and education and outreach offerings,” said Cheekwood Board Chair Barry Stowe in a news release.
To read more about Cheekwood’s leadership and board of trustees, visit cheekwood.org/about/leadership/.
