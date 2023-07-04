Franklin-based Nissan Motor Acceptance Company has appointed Andre Medeiros to the role of vice president, operations.
Medeiros replaces Shishir Bhushan, who has been named division general manager, global sales finance, reporting to Rakesh Kochhar, senior vice president, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd., at the company’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan.
Currently serving as managing director, Nissan Renault Finance México, Medeiros has been with the company for 10 years, holding various positions across the sales finance organization in North America and Europe.
Medeiros holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Saint Louis University and an MBA degree from the University of Texas.
Medeiros will be based in Irving, Texas, and report to Kevin Cullum, NMAC president.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.