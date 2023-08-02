Old National Bank has named Clif Tant as Nashville market president and Robert Macyauski as commercial real estate Tennessee market executive.
According to a release, the two join Old National’s team at a new location in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms.
Tant has 20 years of experience in the Nashville market as a senior vice president and commercial banking leader for ServisFirst Bank and helped launch Capstar Bank. He also has experience with banking health care and serves on the board of Nurture the Next, formerly Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee.
Tant received his undergraduate degree in economics and an MBA degree, both from Vanderbilt University.
A veteran consultative risk manager and finance professional, Macyauski helped originate a collective $2.5 billion in loans as a commercial real estate sales manager for the local office of Fifth Third Bank.
Macyauski received a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is involved in a number of community organizations in Nashville.
“As we expand and grow our commercial business in Nashville, adding team members that know and have had success in the market is crucial to our success,” Jim Ryan, CEO of Old National, said in the release. “Clif and Robert, with their extensive records of personalized service and client care, are relationship bankers that embody the strength and values of Old National.”
Old National Bank ranks among the top 35 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. with about $48 billion in assets and about $28 in assets under management. In addition to providing services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers wealth management, investment and capital market services.
