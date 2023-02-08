Local restaurant franchise Otaku Ramen is set to debut in Franklin later this summer.
The restaurant, which currently has locations in the Gulch and Nashville West and a to-go window in East Nashville, is set to expand to East Nashville's Highland Yards in the spring followed by The Factory at Franklin this summer.
Otaku, which has twice won Best Ramen in our sister publication Nashville Scene's Best of Nashville Poll, began as a pop-up shop before opening its first permanent location in the Gulch in December of 2015. The restaurant was Nashville's first dedicated ramen shop.
Chef and owner Sarah Gavigan curated a menu that features six different types of ramen dishes and various snacks and boba drinks.
The Factory at Franklin currently houses seven restaurants and 27 businesses in total while hosting a number of events.
