Fragrance retailer Perfumania will open in CoolSprings Galleria on Friday, June 30.
According to a news release, the store will open on the upper level of the mall between Aeropostale and Tilly’s, with a variety of grand opening specials through July 4, including free sample packs to the first 100 shoppers each day, buy-one-get-one 50 percent off select items, and a free gift with purchase.
Shoppers can enter for a chance to win the gift cards by texting the keyword PERFUME to 615.823.2660. More details about the giveaway can be found here.
“We are thrilled to bring our latest Perfumania store to the shoppers of Franklin and the Greater Nashville area," Perfumania Vice President of Merchandising Dennis Bowerman said.
"In addition to offering over 1,000 well-known brands of authentic fragrances, we continue to introduce new, exclusive fragrances to the market, appealing to the Fragrance Aficionado, who prefers to lead rather than follow. Our fragrance experts ensure that our customers find the perfect scent."
Perfumania operates more than 100 discount retail stores throughout the United States and has partnered with CoolSprings Galleria to give away $1,500 in gift cards, with the grand prize winner receiving a $500 Perfumania gift card and 10 secondary winners receiving a $100 gift card.
