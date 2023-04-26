Local coffee shop Red Bicycle Coffee & Crepes is expanding its Middle Tennessee footprint with a pair of Williamson County locations.
According to a report from The Tennessean, the Franklin location is set to open in June at 5000 Longpoint Way, Ste. 580, while the Red Bicycle website lists the Nolensville location as "coming soon."
Alongside the namesake coffee and crepes, the Red Bicycle also has full breakfast and lunch menus as well a number of tea options.
The forthcoming Williamson County locations follow a trio of spots in Nashville in Germantown, Woodbine, and The Nations. From North Carolina originally, Red Bicycle also owns locations in Mt. Juliet, Smyrna, and Murfreesboro.
