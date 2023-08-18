The News will have weekly roundups of business openings, closings and other updates in the new column Shop Talk. Send press releases, tips and information to info@thenewstn.com or directly to npraino@fwpublishing.com.
Biscuit Love will open its second location in Franklin as it continues to expand.
The Berry Farms Town Center location will open on Aug. 25 at 3100 Village Plains Blvd, Suite 130, according to a release. The interior design was led by creative director Becca Wildsmith.
Breakfast and lunch will be served at the new location with the same menu seen at other locations, with the kitchen led by Lisa Marie White, the culinary director for Biscuit Love and a James Beard Award semifinalist.
Owners Karl and Sarah Worley opened a food truck in 2012 and expanded to their first restaurant in The Gulch in 2015, followed by the downtown Franklin location in 2017, as well as another location in Hillsboro Village. Plus, the company recently forayed into Alabama with a Birmingham location in December 2022.
Crema opens first Williamson location
Crema Coffee Roasters will open its first location outside of the Metro area in Brentwood on Aug. 30, according to a release.
The coffee shop will be located in the Brentwood Place Shopping Center at 330 Franklin Road, Suite 904D. Interior, architecture and construction firm Powell is working on the design of the space.
The shop will serve an expanded food menu in addition to is caffeinated classics thanks to a larger space to serve. The menu was created by Courtney Whitsett, a Nashville-based certified natural chef.
Local Taco permanently closed
The Local Taco on 146 Pewitt Drive in Brentwood officially announced it is closed for business.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the Tex-Mex restaurant's closure happened after an agreement could not be reached with the landlord.
The restaurant thanked guests for their support over the years. The company's website now lists only one location in Morehead, Ky. following the closure of its other Middle Tennessee locations.
