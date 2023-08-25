Worldwide Stages in Spring Hill has announced it is seeking public investment of up to $75 million.
Specifically, the company has issued a Regulation A offering to build new production facilities.
Reg A applies to public offerings of securities and provides an exemption from SEC registration. According to a release, the company chose Tier 2 to allow its offering to accredited and non-accredited investors around the world.
The entertainment facility plans to use the proceeds to add soundstages and amenities as well as acquire equipment and technology to expand its services for music, TV, film and virtual production.
“We are excited to share this opportunity with our community and invite them to join us in our vision of transforming the entertainment production landscape in Nashville and beyond,” Kelly Frey, CEO of Worldwide Stages, said in the release. “We believe that our campus provides an unparalleled value proposition for our clients.”
Founded in 2019, Worldwide Stages has hosted numerous feature film and TV production companies and music artists on its campus.
Airport expansion
Airport retail developer Fraport Tennessee has announced eight leasing opportunities at BNA in the planned expansion of Concourse D.
According to a release, Fraport opened up the RFP process for the retail, food, drink and service sites on Aug. 15 and proposals are due by Sept. 12.
The design work for the extension has begun and will include five new gates, eight concessions locations and an open-air veranda. Of the eight concessions options, three will be food and drink spots, three will be retail/service and two will be hybrid. Construction on those spots will be ready to begin in February 2025.
“We opened 25 more new shops and restaurants over the past 18 months and are thrilled to embark on this next phase of development,” Matt Jennings, vice president of Fraport Tennessee, said in the release. “Visitors will have more retail and dining choices with Tennessee flair and much more to discover at BNA.”
Fraport USA, a subsidiary of Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide, is the developer and manager of the retail, food and beverage programs at multiple airports in addition to BNA. Based in Frankfurt, Fraport AG has a presence at approximately 30 airports worldwide.
Local spots to open in the Factory
Honest Coffee Roasters and Franklin Juice Company are now serving drinks out of Suite 11-ABC in the Factory.
According to a release, customers will have their choice of java or juice from a combined menu to include an expansion of food items as well. The space officially opened on Aug. 19.
“These are two well loved brands that now will be able to serve even more of our esteemed guests,” co-owner of both businesses Travis Anderson said in a release. “We know that the future of The Factory at Franklin is bright, and we are excited that our two brands will be a part of that growth.”
The space will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
