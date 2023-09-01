Middle Tennessee Electric has elected Steve Seger from Williamson County as chair.
Board Chairman Mike Woods announced at the annual meeting on Aug. 26 that he would step down. Seger was elected by the board to the chair position at an organizational meeting following the annual meeting, according to a release.
Previously, Seger had been the vice chair. He is currently also the chairman of the board for United Communications, a subsidiary of MTE, providing broadband. He has been a member of the board of directors for MTE since 2005.
“Middle Tennessee Electric is tremendously grateful to Chairman Woods for his dedication to the cooperative and its members,” CEO Chris Jones said at the meeting. “His leadership has made a positive impact on our cooperative, and we wish him all the best during his next chapter. We are thankful he will continue his service to the co-op as a board member.”
Also announced in the release, Jim Mills was elected as vice chair and Vanessa Hickman will be secretary-treasurer. Both are from Wilson County. Jessica Davey, Karen Paris and Juanita Patton were all appointed as District 1, Williamson County board members to serve three-year terms.
MTE is the largest electric co-op in the TVA region and the second largest in the U.S. with more than 750,000 Tennessean customers.
Sports & Social opening in Green Hills
A new restaurant and entertainment space is opening in The Mall at Green Hills.
Sports & Social will open on Thursday, Sept. 7, with a lineup of events and music to celebrate the opening weekend, according to a release.
The space will feature media viewing displays including a 33-foot LED media wall to watch multiple sporting events at once. Customers can also play games like skeeball and hoops.
James Beard Award nominated chef, John Suley, created the menu for the restaurant that includes lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch as well as specialty cocktails.
This will be the 13th location for the nationwide venue with prior locations in places like The Battery next to Truist Park in Atlanta and Ballpark Village by Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Mo. Each location is specially designed, and the one in Green Hills was created by Pivot Studio.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment to bring this first-of-its kind experience to The Mall at Green Hills,” General Manager Norah Buikstra said in the release. “Sports & Social will be the perfect destination for our loyal customers and our tourist visitors to gather to watch sports, dine and socialize all year long.”
Sports & Social is a concept created by Live! Hospitality and Entertainment, a division of The Cordish Companies, which said it is one of the largest developers and operators of restaurant and entertainment concepts in the U.S.
Dr. Schofield joins new pediatric facility at Berry Farms
Tennessee Pediatrics' new location has opened up at Berry Farms.
Dr. Mary Schofield will be accepting patients at the office in Franklin, according to a release. She has more than 30 years of experience in pediatrics and has lived in Franklin since 2007. Originally from Baton Rouge, Dr. Schofield graduated from Louisiana State Medical Center in New Orleans. She completed her pediatric residency at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.
Dr. Schofield will work alongside the rest of the Williamson County health professionals at Tennessee Pediatrics including Dr. Chris Dodd, Dr. Lauren McClain, nurse practitioner Mary Gwen Sagen and physician's assistant Milo Simpson.
“Pediatrics is not only my profession, but also my passion,” Dr. Schofield said in thearelease. “I have always loved the ‘art’ of healing, which often involves helping parents navigate the challenges of raising not only physically, but emotionally healthy children.”
Tennessee Pediatrics has both the Berry Farms and Thompson's Station locations serving the southern portion of Williamson County.
