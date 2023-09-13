A new women's health clinic is open in Franklin.
Ascension Medical Group held the grand opening for the Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Franklin Women’s Health clinic on Sept. 5, according to a release.
Dr. Roy Burch Jr., who has more than 35 years of practice in the Franklin area, is joined by providers like Dr. Stephen Clendenin, Dr. Richard Presley, physician assistant Amy Johnson, and advanced practice nurse Alaina Stochaj who all specialize in care for women.
The group will provide services including female health physicals, screening tests, urgent care for pelvic pain and treatments for gynecologic diseases. Ascension Medical Group’s chief operating officer Beth Van Gilder said at the ribbon cutting that the clinical team has been responsible for delivering around 700 babies a year, a significant portion of the over 10,000 deliveries each year at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
Ascension Saint Thomas operates 13 hospitals in Tennessee and has a network that covers a 45-county area.
Rose & Remington to open
CoolSprings Galleria has announced that the grand opening of Rose & Remington will be on Sept. 15, according to a release.
Founded in 2013 by a mother and daughter from Ohio, Rose & Remington is a women's lifestyle brand. Shoppers will have a selection of clothing, accessories, gifts and other items.
Some of the items support nationwide and global initiatives and the stores offer opportunities for giveback events to support local nonprofits.
The store is already open but a grand opening celebration will be from 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday with offer discounts, free gifts, drinks and snacks for guests. The shop is located on the upper level of the Galleria across from Forever 21.
CoolSprings Galleria is owned and managed by CBL Properties of Chattanooga. It is a more than 1 million square-foot shopping mall in Franklin.
Tennis complex opens at Maryland Farms
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department has announced the opening of the tennis complex at Maryland Farms in Brentwood.
According to a release, all facility and reservation fees are waived through Saturday, Sept. 16. Fees and court reservations will begin on Monday, Sept. 18 and open on Friday, Sept. 15 to be made in advance.
There are multiple different sport pass options. Pickleball and table tennis are $30 per month per person. Racquetball is $30 for one-time access. Court reservation fees for pickleball and racquetball are $10 per hour. A tennis pass is not listed as an option, but indoor court reservations are $24 per hour and outdoor court reservations are $12 per hour. There is no reservation required for table tennis as it is open play. Policies for reservation are listed on the WCPR website.
The complex is at the site of the former YMCA which closed in May. Purchased by Highwoods Properties, the company approached WCPR about keeping the part of the property open to the public until it plans future site development.
Negotiations between WCPR and Highwoods over the summer determined the tennis and racquetball areas would reopen along with additional pickleball courts and table tennis.
"With the closing of the Maryland Farms YMCA, we knew there would be a need in the community for racquet sport players; especially during the upcoming winter months," WCPR director Gordon Hampton said in the release. "I am so happy we were able to make arrangements with Highwoods Properties to meet these needs for the immediate future and offer more tennis, pickleball, racquetball and table tennis opportunities for the public.”
The facility will be open at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and will be closed on Sunday. It will close at 8 p.m. through Thursday, 6 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. on Saturday through October 15, but there are proposed extended hours for the winter months available on the WCPR website.
