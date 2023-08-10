Slim and Huskys

From left: Emanuel Reed, Clint Gray and Derrick Moore as seen in 2022

 Eric England

Belmont has announced that Nashville’s Slim + Husky’s Pizza Beeria will open within the university’s Janet Ayers Academic Center this fall.

According to a release, Slim + Husky will operate from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays; and 2-8 p.m. Sundays. Food can be ordered to-go or enjoyed in the restaurant’s seating area, to feature décor inspired by art, music and hip-hop culture.

Slim & Husky’s was founded in 2015 in North Nashville by Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed, the latter a Belmont graduate. Slim + Husky’s restaurants are located in Nashville, Atlanta, Sacramento, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Chattanooga.

“Belmont was instrumental in my development as a young entrepreneur,” Reed said in the release. “I am honored to have this opportunity as an alum and look forward to Slim + Husky’s being a part of Belmont’s continued growth.”

Belmont contracts with Gaithersburg, Md.-based Sodexo, led locally by resident district manager Tom Williamson, for its student food services operations.