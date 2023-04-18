Franklin-based behavioral health services company Summit BHC has named Paul Gilbert chief legal officer.
Gilbert, who will be based in the Nashville area for the role, most recently served as executive vice president and chief legal officer at the Rite Aid Corporation based in Philadelphia. He previously worked as partner at national law firm Epstein Becker & Green and served as Brentwood-based hospital company Lifepoint Health’s executive vice president and chief legal officer for 11 years, according to a press release.
Gilbert replaces Bass, Berry & Sims senior counsel Greg Stevens, who had been serving as interim chief legal officer after Scott Schwieger left the role of general counsel in August 2022, the company confirmed.
“Paul brings a diverse and impressive knowledge of the complex interplay of law and healthcare,” said Brent Turner, CEO of Summit. “With Paul on board, our team is poised to lead unprecedented growth in the behavioral health care industry.
An alumnus of Wake Forest University and Vanderbilt School of Law, Gilbert is also a fellow of the Nashville Health Care Council.
