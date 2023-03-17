Franklin-based Summit BHC, a behavioral health and addiction treatment manager, has named Chuck Steiner chief strategy officer. Steiner most recently worked in mergers and acquisitions and development for Massachusetts-based Shields Health Solutions, which was acquired by Walgreens Boots Alliance in late 2022, according to a press release.
“Chuck has a proven track record and extensive health care industry experience,” said Brent Turner, CEO of Summit. “He will work with the executive team to help accelerate Summit’s growth and achieve our strategic goals. We are excited to have him on board as we continue to grow our footprint and expand our services in the communities we serve.”
In the past year, Summit has seen a few changes in its management, naming Clay Phillips senior vice president of strategy and managed care, as well as Dr. Brian Booker senior vice president of quality and compliance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.