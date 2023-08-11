The Tennessee Equine Hospital has added Dr. Alvaro G. Bonilla, DVM, MS, Dipl. ACVS to its staff.
Bonilla specializes in standing arthroscopy and standing surgery and for the past seven years has been a professor at the University of Montreal.
“After an international search for a top-notch surgeon, we are proud to add Dr. Bonilla to our specialty team,' Tennessee Equine Hospital President and co-owner Dr. Monty McInturff said. "Providing exceptional care for the horse is our vision, and his skills will align nicely."
According to a news release, Bonilla has also served as the director of the research lab in clinically applicable and minimally invasive surgery and has developed multiple minimally invasive techniques and standing procedures, including standing needle arthroscopy in multiple joints, laparoscopic and thoracoscopic procedures, and minimal invasive sinoscopy.
“I was looking to relocate back to the US, and Tennessee Equine Hospital offered a great opportunity,” Bonilla said.
“There is great clientele, excellent quality horses, a shared vision, an outstanding group of veterinarians and the opportunity to keep improving veterinary medicine and the surgical procedures that I develop to help horses and their owners.”
