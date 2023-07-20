A local favorite has reopened its doors in a new location after closing for three weeks to move.
The Picnic Cafe opened on July 7 at 6000 Highway 100 near Belle Meade in the same building as Escape Day Spa and 360 Bistro. The space has room for indoor and outdoor seating as well as two check-out counters with one designated for to-go items and the other for dining.
Customers have already started lining up to dine at the new location as well as popping in to grab their favorite items from coolers and the dessert counter.
Previously, the cafe was located at 4320 Harding Pike at the Hill Center Belle Meade for the last 40 years. Owner Kathey Bonnett said that it moved within former buildings located within the Hill Center footprint, but the restaurant had been there since it first opened.
“We stayed inside the Belle Meade Drug Store for 24 years without a lease,” Bonnett said.
After that, the cafe moved to its former home — a building that is positioned to the immediate east of the main Hill Center Belle Meade structure (anchored by a Publix) and at which a laundromat previously had operated. The cafe did business there for the last 16 years prior to moving. In 2022, the Post reported the building could eventually be razed to accommodate a redevelopment of the site.
“They’re going to tear that down," Bonnett said. "They’re going to build a complex there."
Ascension Saint Thomas and H.G. Hill Realty held a community meeting about the future Harding Town Center redevelopment plans in December 2022. For Bonnett, despite moving out of the longtime Hill Center space, the new location has been a blessing.
“It’s fabulous,” Bonnett said about the current spot. “We used to have it all jammed together. The food was on one side and you brought it to whoever would take you, and those long lines just didn’t work.”
According to Bonnet, the previous space became difficult to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic due to some of the restrictions, even though the restaurant was doing carryout. The business survived the pandemic thanks to not only the food but also other items like toilet paper, napkins, tissues, bleach and other household items.
“We delivered a lot during COVID," Bonnett said. "We just said, ‘We’re going to do it. We’re going to make it.’ ”
The restaurant and catering company did survive, with enough patronage to follow the business to the current location. Bonnett said that Picnic Cafe was to have been closed for only two weeks between moving. But after having to resolve some issues in the new space, it took a full three weeks before the restaurant could reopen.
Bennett said she is grateful for her employees who have been with her through all the change and challenges that 40 years of business brings. And Bonnett had a short message to end for those would-be customers who are just learning about the new location.
“Come on in. We’re ready."
