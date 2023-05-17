Local Vietnamese restaurant Vui's Kitchen is set to expand to Nolensville later this year.
Following the original Berry Hill location's opening in 2016, Vui's expanded to the Hunters Station food hall in East Nashville in 2019 and Franklin in 2020. The Nolensville location will be the fourth in the area.
Featuring a menu of casual Vietnamese cuisine made with fresh ingredients, Vui's is known for it's bánh mì, pho, and more. It has been named the best Vietnamese food in Nashville for five years running by our sister publication the Nashville Scene.
The Nolensville business is set to be located at 7238 Nolensville Road. Check back for more news about its opening date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.