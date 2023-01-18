Williamson Medical Center has announced the creation of Williamson Health, a new brand that encompasses the more than 30 different WMC-related medical services and locations throughout Williamson County, in what they called a “full-service regional healthcare system.”
“Since our founding on January 15, 1958, Williamson Medical Center has expanded from a small, 50-bed hospital to a regional, full-service healthcare system offering exceptional care and a wide variety of high-quality specialists, primary care physicians and services,” Williamson Health CEO Phil Mazzuca said in a news release on Tuesday.
“From emergency medicine to cardiology services, OB and NICU to orthopedic care, GI to advanced surgical technologies and more, Williamson County residents can get world-class healthcare right here at home, without having to leave the county. We have grown and transformed alongside Williamson County, and ‘Williamson Health’ better reflects who we are today and who we will continue to be.”
That “family of healthcare organizations and providers” includes WMC, as well as the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee, Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, the Turner-Dugas Breast Health Center, Williamson Medical Group, WMC Foundation, joint-venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics, and EMS organization among others.
“Williamson Health is a straightforward, clear way to recognize how these entities have worked together for years,” Mazzuca said. “The new brand simply unifies the many healthcare services we proudly provide our community under one name. The change will not affect our processes, patients or staff in any way, and we proudly remain an independent, free-standing, nonprofit organization.”
“Every entity within the Williamson Health system is bound to the same mission, values and standards of practice,” Williamson Health Board Chairman Bo Butler said. “Our new parent brand and identity connect our flagship hospital and all its associated facilities,” adding that Williamson Health aims to provide “care that is compassionate and exceptional.”
Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center and the joint venture Vanderbilt Health and Williamson Medical Center Walk-In Clinics in Williamson County will experience no change and will also retain the name Williamson Medical Center, and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee will see no changes.
All other system locations will see the branding change to Williamson Health including the TurnerDugas Breast Health Center, all WMG physician practices, the WMC Foundation, all outpatient imaging and lab locations, as well as its EMS organization which includes 18 rapid response units.
“Williamson Health is rooted in our promise to provide high-quality, compassionate care as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of Williamson County and surrounding communities,” Mazzuca said. “The transformation we are undergoing means that exceptional care will be here for many generations to come.”
The banding update comes nearly one year after WMC’s historic $200 million construction project broke ground, with improvements slated for the hospital’s Labor and Delivery unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), Cardiology, Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and more.
The rebranding will be noticed be seen in phases, with more information available online here.
