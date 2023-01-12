Wold Architects and Engineers has hired Doug Roeder as health care principal in Brentwood office.
Roeder joins Wold with more than 30 years of industry experience in health care, education, government and commercial design, planning and development.
Most recently, Roeder worked at Burns & McDonnell, an engineering, architecture, construction, environmental and consulting firm, as national health care practice leader and lead medical planner.
Roeder holds an Evidence-Based Design Accreditation and Certification and earned his bachelor’s degree in architecture at the University of Notre Dame.
“We are delighted to have Doug’s talents on our team as we expand our healthcare footprint across the Southeast and beyond,” Martin Franks, principal at Wold, said in the release. “Doug’s extensive experience and relationship-building abilities will advance our promise of positively impacting the communities we serve."
In the area, Wold Architects and Engineers has worked on Tennessee Valley Healthcare System’s VA medical center in Nashville and a critical care unit at Maury Regional Medical Center in Columbia.
Wold Architects and Engineers offers offices in Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado and Tennessee.
