Chartwell Hospitality and Southstar officials have announced they have broken ground on their $500 million Aureum mixed-use project in Williamson County.
According to a release, Aureum will be a 22-acre development, with the first phase to consist of 355 residential units for sale and rent on land Chartwell Residential will develop. The development will include office space, retail, restaurants and two hotels. In addition, Aureum will offer more than five acres of open space designated for parks, biking and walking trails. Aureum buildings will rise up to 12 stories.
The development site sits at the southwest corner of the intersection of Carothers Parkway and McEwen Drive in Cool Springs.
“We are the first-to-market with an all-in-one entertainment, hospitality and residential community that hasn’t been seen before in this area,” Rob Schaedle, Chartwell Companies president, said in the release. “Studies done by the city predict Cool Springs will be the gateway to a popular and highly accessible submarket of Franklin, and we expect Aureum to be a popular choice for residents.”
Glenn McGehee serves as Southstar president.
Work was originally set to have started on Aureum in the first quarter of 2020, with the COVID-19 pandemic, in part, having negatively impacted the effort (read here). It has since undergone various design changes.
