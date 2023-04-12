Williamson County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) will hold their 12th annual Voices for Children fundraiser on April 27.
According to a news release, the fundraiser will support the nonprofit’s programs and its mission to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the county’s court system.
The event will take place at The Barn at Sycamore Farms in Arrington from 6-9 p.m. and is presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Neal & Harwell, PLC.
The evening will begin with a cocktail hour and seated dinner, with a live and silent auction featuring items such as a Dolly Parton autogrpahed ukulele, Orlando vacation stay, custom Derby or Steeplechase hat, hand-picked bourbon, tequila baskets and more.
Tickets are available online here for $125.
“As we celebrate our 30th anniversary, we’re looking forward to welcoming guests to The Barn at Sycamore Farms for our signature fundraising event,” Williamson County CASA Executive Director Stuart Tutler said. “Guests will enjoy an evening filled with great company and the opportunity to give back in a fun and impactful way.”
CASA will also present the Elizabeth Jewell Outstanding Service Award to Brandy Whitehead, co-founder of Church of the City.
Whitehead currently serves on the board of Tennessee Kids Belong, the Foster Care Review Board for Williamson County Juvenile Court, and the advisory council of the Tennessee Office of Faith Based Initiatives for the Tennessee Fosters Hope campaign.
