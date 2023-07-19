The 12th annual Raise the Roofs fundraiser will return to the Park at Harlinsdale Farm on August 19.
The event, organized by the Friends of Franklin Parks, will raise awareness for "past, present and future projects that provide opportunities for the community to engage with public open spaces," with FOFP board members Jo Ellen and Chuck McDowell and Jan and Andy Marshall serving as co-chairs, while Medical House Calls is the presenting sponsor.
“With the restoration of the Main Barn set to begin, the Hayes House restoration underway, the Pedestrian Bridge to the park under construction, and Ellie G’s Dream World fundraising hitting the halfway mark, we are honored to showcase all the significant projects that make a positive impact for our community through our parks and trails system,” said FOFP Executive Director Torrey Barnhill.
“These landmark initiatives have been years in the making and have benefitted directly from Raise the Roofs past. We have more dreams to share, of what could be on the horizon as we continue to work toward continual enhancement of our public open spaces, and we are thrilled to experience the evening the McDowells and Marshalls are planning.”
Raise the Roofs weekend will also include a twilight polo match at the park's Tractor Supply Co. Arena on Friday, Aug. 18, and the main event taking place on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. with food, live music and an after party beginning at 8:30 p.m.
For sponsorship information and other details, contact FOFP Executive Director Torrey Barnhill at torrey@friendsoffranklinparks.org or by phone at (615) 674-5388.
All proceeds from the event benefit Friends of Franklin Parks and the organization’s efforts to continually enhance and connect the City’s park system.
