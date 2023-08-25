The Friends of Franklin Parks hosted their 12th annual Raise the Roofs fundraising dinner on Aug. 19 to raise awareness and funds for parks, landmarks and trails in the City of Franklin.
Hosted on the lawn of the Hayes House at Harlinsdale Farm, patrons gathered for an evening of celebration and support in the form of food, music and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will benefit Franklin’s current parks and trails system, including the restoration of the Hayes House, the ongoing development of Ellie G’s Dream World, and more.
Ellie G’s Dream World, planned to be located in Southeast Park, will be the first inclusive playground constructed in Franklin. Though later named in memory of Elliot Grace Castro, who passed away at the age of 4 in late 2019, the fundraising for the park has been in progress since 2015.
Long time FOFP board members Jo Ellen and Chuck McDowell and Jan and Andy Marshall joined together to serve as Raise the Roofs co-chairs for this year’s event.
“We couldn’t have done any of this without the foresight of those who came before us and started our park system," Chuck McDowell said. "We must continue to enhance and grow our parks to pass it on to the next generation."
Chuck is the visionary behind the businesses’ Wesley Financial, Wesley Mortgage, and now Medical House Calls. The Marshalls are the founder and owners of A. Marshall Hospitality, whose restaurants include Puckett’s, Scout’s Pub, Americana Tap House, Burger Dandy, and Deacon’s New South.
Medical House Calls is the presenting sponsor to the City’s closing event of the summer.
At the ding of the dinner bell, guests gathered at their assigned tables to share a family style meal from Puckett’s. Come sunset, a special program hosted by Sirius XM MC Buzz Brainard set the tone for speeches by FOFP board members, as well as the live auction portion of the event.
Special guests and longtime Franklin residents the Hayes-Harlin family were in attendance to support the event. The family are former owners of the historic Harlinsdale farm, which is now a passive park for community enjoyment.
This year’s auction received record attendance in comparison to Raise the Roofs first event, which hosted only 200 patrons. This year’s program reflected the growth of Franklin’s community and supporters. During his speech, Brainard implored attendees to remember the park’s care is not only a job for the city but for the community too.
“It’s actually everybody’s job to make this city better,” Brainard said.
“Who is a friend to the parks? Everybody is a friend to the parks. We are not here by accident, we are here tonight with a purpose.”
Last year, proceeds from Raise the Roofs were directed toward “building the dream” of Ellie G’s Dream World. This year, FOFP challenged patrons to donate a total of $10,000 for the city’s parks and the families of Franklin past, present and future.
A quarter past 8 p.m. signaled the end of the silent auction and the beginning of the after-party with a musical performance from The Bankshafts. Community members can still donate online here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.