The 2023 Williamson County Fair will be held August 4-12 at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park, located at 4215 Long Lane in Franklin.
On Monday through Friday, you can enjoy the fair from 6-10 p.m. However, on Saturday you can start the fun as early as 10 a.m. and at 12 p.m.on Sunday.
There is free parking available on the grounds, and all stage shows and attractions are free with the price of admission. Tickets can be purchased at williamsoncountyfair.org and are priced at $14 for adults, $7 for children, and free for children of ages 5 and younger.
This year’s fair presents countless new experiences as well as the beloved classics. An intriguing new event for this year is the Ninja Experience, which demonstrates comedy and danger as ninjas and top athletes test their strength and agility on an intense obstacle course, including the dreaded 15-foot warped wall. There is even an opportunity after the show to meet the ninjas for photos and autographs, and you can test your own ninja skills by breaking boards with the team.
Other new events include the Pickin’ Porch, where you can hear live music; a new thrill ride called Sub Zero; a 32-foot mobile dairy classroom that features a fully operational milking parlor, a live cow, milking equipment, and a trained instructor; and the Tennessee Farm Bureau’s AgSimulator.
The mobile dairy classroom will be open from 7-9 p.m. on Monday-Friday. It will also have sessions at 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 9 p.m. on Saturday and 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The Pickin' Porch will be open every day with the following schedule:
- Friday, 8/4: Justin Dukes 6:15-7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, 8/5: Music City Strings 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, 8/6: The Randells 6:00-8 p.m.
- Monday, 8/7: Hickory Smoke Bluegrass 6:15-8 p.m.
- Tuesday, 8/8: Front Porch Banjo Bangin' 6:30-8 p.m.
- Wednesday, 8/9: Grateful Bluegrass Band 6:30-8 p.m.
- Thursday, 8/10: Shane Cothran & Craig Market 6:30-8 p.m.
- Friday, 8/11: Williamson County Bluegrass 6:30-8 p.m.
- Saturday, 8/12: Music City Strings 5:30-7:30 p.m.
The AG Simulator will be open 6-9 p.m. on Monday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. It is Tennessee Agriculture in the Classroom’s way to increase agricultural literacy and awareness of agriculture’s importance. Children and adults are able to experience the feel of a real harvester cab while true AG facts and harvest simulations play.
Alongside the new elements, the old favorites are coming back as well including rides like the Mantis, Tornado, and Zoogvogel.
There will also be the Quilt Block Challenge, where contestants enter the quilt block contest by paying a fee of $5 for a packet of materials that will be used in construction of one quilt block. The contestants may use an established quilt block pattern or create an original block design. The blocks that are entered in the contest will be displayed during the fair, and visitors will vote for their favorite block. Ribbons and premiums will be awarded for the top-three finishers.
Additionally, there will be the annual Hometown Heroes recognition on the fair's Patriot Day. The event honors the 2023 Hometown Hero winners with a special recognition ceremony on Aug. 12 at 10:30 a.m. on the Nissan Stage.
