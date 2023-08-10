The Harpeth Conservancy’s 20th annual River Swing will take place at Franklin’s River Circle Farm on Sept. 16.
The annual fundraiser is presented by FarmVet and will support the Harpeth Conservancy’s “vision of clean water and healthy ecosystems for the rivers of Tennessee” with a goal of raising $500,000.
The event begins at 6 p.m. with a late party to continue until 11:45 p.m.
River Swing is expected to draw more than 900 guests, with tickets available at $325 per person or $3,250 for a table of 10 until September 10, after which prices increase.
VIP tables are $10,000 and come with priority seating, premium wine and dedicated beverage servers.
“River Swing is a signature fundraiser in this town for our rivers,” Jimmy John Liautaud said.
“Leslie and I want to make sure the Harpeth Conservancy is focused on its mission and doing the work to protect our clean water. The conservancy does the work, and we help underwrite some of the expenses by enhancing the party experience for its 20th anniversary.”
This year’s festival-like, zero-waste event will include drink stations, live music from Moon Taxi, nine-time Grammy nominated John Hiatt, Nicki Bluhm, and The Sweet Lillies.
Vendors such as Brackish, Huck Hats, and Spark Collection will donate portions of sales to the Harpeth Conservancy.
Martin’s BBQ will cater the event, with additional bites provided by Olivia Olive Oil and drinks provided by Lipman Brothers, Good Citizen Coffee, Brown Forman, KillJoy and Maypop Water.
“My thanks go to Leslie, Jimmy, many other sponsors, and individuals who are passionate about protecting our waters for helping make this 20th anniversary the biggest year yet,” Christian Currey, Harpeth Conservancy Board of Directors vice chair and River Swing chair said.
“Our rivers need support and protection NOW. As Jimmy says, ‘If not now, then when?’”
An auction will feature more than 100 items including travel packages, art, sporting goods, rare liquor, wellness certificates, and tickets to sports and live entertainment events.
Among the featured items are a metal heron sculpture by artist Sarah Stork, a stand-up paddleboard, a fishing trip with Texas Roadhouse professional bass angler Mike Delvisco, a Red Phone Booth package that includes a VIP private whiskey tasting with Pappy Van Winkle products, and a private off-road driving experience at Bells Reserve, a new outdoor playground covering more than 500 acres in Kingston Springs on the Harpeth River.
