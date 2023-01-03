A record 210,000 people attended Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration on Saturday night.
The five-hour long Music City Drop filled Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park and featured dozens of live musical performances, including from Brooks and Dunn, Thomas Rhett and Ashley McBryde, and, of course, the note drop and fireworks.
According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, hundreds of officers were on duty throughout the celebration, which was streamed online on Paramount+ Premium where it can still be viewed on the platform.
