The 21st District Recovery Court raised more than $60,000 on Monday night at their inaugural singer-songwriter fundraiser event at The Franklin Theatre. The show, which was headlined by Tim McGraw, was sold out.
McGraw was joined on stage by notable Nashville songwriter Tom Douglas and Brad and Brett Warren of country music duo the Warren Brothers.
“It was a wonderful evening that raised more than $60,000 for Recovery Court,” said Recovery Court board president Lacie Simonton said in a news release. “Our two-year program receives no taxpayer funds and is funded primarily through grants and private donations, so the money raised Monday night is especially noteworthy.”
Three Recovery Court graduates spoke with the crowd prior to the musical performances, sharing stories from their time in the program.
“Two months ago, this event was just an idea,” said board member Amy Gray. “It’s rewarding to see it come to fruition and are grateful to Tim, Brad, Brett and Tom for sharing their time and talents. We are also proud of all our graduates – the three that shared their stories Monday night – and the graduates that attended thanks to the generosity of Tony Owens with Franklin Recovery Center.”
The event’s presenting sponsors were H.G. Hill Realty Company and Let it Shine Gymnastics. Table sponsors included Buerger, Moseley and Carson, Gray Public Relations, Lacie and Kyle Simonton, Judge Deanna Johnson, Brett Warren, Brad Warren and David Dingler.
The inaugural singer-songwriter event adds to Recovery Court’s 2023 fundraiser lineup, which includes the annual Eat the Street Food Truck Festival on Friday, June 2, and the annual Community Engagement Luncheon slated for Monday, Oct. 30. Those who would like to support Recovery Court may make an online donation at 21stdc.org.
