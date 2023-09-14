The 27th Annual Chukkers for Charity polo match presented by Medical House Calls was held at Riverview Farm to a sold-out crowd. The signature event raised record funds for Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!, organizations that provide essential services to people with disabilities in Middle Tennessee.
The Colonial Hill Farm team won the match 13-8 which included players Orrin Ingram, Aaron Barrett, Wes Finlayson, and Armando Huerta, against the Iron Horse Farms team that included players Wesley Uys, Zulu Scott-Barnes, Tim Kyne, and Stevie Orthwein. Wesley Uys was named the most valuable player and received a timeless collection watch donated by King Jewelers. Zulu Scott-Barnes' horse, Lantana, was awarded best playing pony and given a blanket provided by Tennessee Equine Hospital.
Attendees enjoyed a tropical-themed day, “Passport to Paradise,” with a silent auction and a tropical Tiki Hut VIP lounge. Guests could also take advantage of the IV hydration therapy station hosted by Medical House Calls. At halftime patrons helped repair divots on the field and kids enjoyed the annual stick horse race.
This year’s attendees donned island inspired outfits. The Best Dressed Women were Troy Solarek, Nicky Dudley, and Rebecca Kain; Best Dressed Men were Mark Locher and Mike Riley. The Most Over the Top was awarded to Amy Hobbs; Most Authentic Couple, Jim and Fiona King; Best Dressed Couple, Leslie and David Hacket. The first-place tailgate decorating prize went to Eliza O’Neil.
This year’s co-chairs were Nina Lindley and Falon Viet Scott, avid volunteers for the event and charities. This much-anticipated annual event, which has raised more than $2.6 million since 1996, made a record contribution to the community impact of Saddle Up! and The Rochelle Center in 2022, and is set to break that record again this year. Chukkers for Charity is Tennessee’s largest and highest-grossing charity polo match. The event was hosted by Orrin Ingram and Stefanie Latham at Riverview Farm.
In 1968, long-time area educator W.R. Rochelle, began Rochelle Center for the agency offering support for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Saddle Up!’s mission is to provide children and young adults with disabilities the opportunity to grow and develop through therapeutic, educational and recreational activities with horses.
In addition to presenting sponsor Medical House Calls, other sponsors included; Huron, Land Rover / Andrews Transportation Group, Lipman Bros. – R.S. Lipman Company, Colonial Hill Farm, Ironhorse Farms, Lo Key Ranch, Nashville K9 / Secure Air Charter, Barrett Farms, BNA – Nashville International Airport, Cetera, First Steps, LBMC, the Sieveking Family, Tennessee Equine Hospital, Associated Terminals / Turn Services, Bank of America Private Bank, Bernstein Private Wealth Management / Brentwood Capital Advisors, Duke Design Group, Holland & Knight, Ortale Kelley,
Pilates Franklin, Publix Super Markets Charities, Regions Bank, Synovus Bank, Turnip Truck, Blackbird Media, Ingram Entertainment Inc., Lithographics, Nashville Geek, Outdoor Classic Structures, and PMC Parking.
For more information about Chukkers for Charity visit chukkersforcharity.net
