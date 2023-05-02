The 37th annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival kicks off Saturday and continues every weekend throughout May, as well as Memorial Day.
Visitors will travel back to 16th Century England where they will find a variety of arts and crafts vendors, live music, games, food, the new addition of Fairy Training for children 5-10, and of course, jousting.
The festival is open May 6-7, 13-14, 20-21, and 27-29, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m and takes place in Arrington at 2135 New Castle Road.
“As we embark on our second year hosting the Tennessee Renaissance Festival, we are excited to welcome everyone back to the festival grounds at Castle Park," Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department Director Gordon Hampton said in a news release.
"Our staff has worked tremendously hard on upgrading facility amenities and adding new experiences and features to this time-honored, beloved event. We look forward to seeing you this spring and every year to come at the Tennessee Renaissance Festival.”
This year's festival will also see the additon of the new Ambassador Pass, a $135 ticket option which allows admission for every day of the 2023 festival and includes special parking, a tent with private portlets, a commemorative pin, and exclusive offers from participating vendors.
More information, including a full list of vendors and entertainment, tickets, and driving directions can be found here.
