The 44th annual Bellevue Community Picnic will take place this Saturday.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. featuring carnival rides, a petting zoo, inflatables, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, with more than 80 businesses, nonprofits and other community organizations represented, and a fireworks display scheduled for 9 p.m.
Live entertainment includes Bellevue’s own Whelan Stone, the Hillwood High School Band and cheerleaders, Gale Mayes Band, Vaken, Cliff Notes, Giovanni Rodriguez and 12 Manos, Friends of Bluegrass, the Dance Academy of Bellevue, Bellevue Performing Arts Center, Nashville Christian School Band, as well as the Bellevue Middle School Jazz Band and cheerleaders.
The picnic will take place in the recreational area behind Bellevue Middle School at 655 Colice Jeanne Road in Nashville and is organized by the Bellevue Harpeth Chamber of Commerce.
