The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) is partnering with the Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC) to host the fifth annual Bark ‘n Splash Bash.
The fundraiser, which benefits WCAC, will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Longview Recreation Center in Spring Hill (located at 2909 Commonwealth Dr.). The event lasts from 9:00-11:30 a.m. and costs $20 per dog. You can register online here.
Check-in begins on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at the Longview Recreation Center outdoor pool. Rabies certificate documentation is required for admission.
Only handlers 18 or older and dogs are allowed in the water or in the active event area of the pool deck during the event. Two handlers will be allowed per dog, and there is a limit of one dog per handler. Spectators must stay in the designated area.
Dogs should wear a collar or harness with ID and rabies tags attached. Leashes may be removed after entering the pool area. No shock collars, prong collars, or muzzles.
No female dogs in heat or puppies under 6 months old will be allowed admission. Any dog who exhibits any sign of aggression or who is not under the voice control of his handler must immediately leave the premises.
For more information, visit here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.