The seventh annual Green Hills Park Festival is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 5-9 p.m.
Green Hills Park, located at 1200 Lone Oak Road, was established in 2016. Each year, the Festival helps raise money for Friends of Green Hills Park, which makes improvements to community areas in Green Hills. The 2023 festival aims to raise money for new misting water fountain for the park.
This year's iteration is set to feature local shops, family-fun activities, food trucks, beer and wine vendors, live music, face painting, juggling lessons, screens showing college football games, and a family movie night.
The music stage will feature Incognito Cartel, while the outdoor film, a showing of 2023 smash hit The Super Mario Bros. Movie, will begin at 7 p.m.
You can RSVP for the event on Facebook.
