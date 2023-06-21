The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County held their annual Juneteenth celebration on Monday, June 19, which included the unveiling of a historic marker honoring the legacy of Franklin’s first Black business owner Allen Nevils Crutcher “A.N.C.” Williams.
Williams was born into slavery in Spring Hill in 1884 before he was sold to Franklin’s D.R. Crutcher at the age of 6.
Following his emancipation in 1863, Williams opened a shoe repair store on Franklin’s square before it was destroyed during the Battle of Franklin during the American Civil War in 1864.
Williams reopened an expanded general merchandise store in Franklin that served both Black and white residents. He operated it for 64 years until he retired in 1928. The store is location at 418 Main Street and now houses Avec Moi.
“A.N.C. Williams was more than a business owner; he was a pastor, a civic leader, a peacemaker, and a beloved husband and father,” a AAHSWC news release reads. “It is our honor to celebrate A.N.C. Williams and to commemorate and uphold his life-long service to the city of Franklin.”
“He brought people together,” AAHSWC President Alma McLemore said.
In 2021, the city also named a street after Williams.
“We’re not a community that tears down our history, we're a community that continues to add and to educate about our history,” Alderman Matt Brown told The News. “When you’ve got one of America’s favorite main streets, it’s critically important for us not only to do these kinds of events, but to celebrate Juneteenth, to encourage that and to celebrate, is exactly who we are as a community.”
Prior to the unveiling of the marker, the AAHSWC held a Juneteenth celebration at the McLemore House featuring speakers, music, food and a cake walk with prizes.
