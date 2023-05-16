For more than 20 years, Act Too Players has provided outstanding theater programs for local youngsters – offering a wide range of classes and producing up to 20 different shows a year, with public performances at the historic Franklin Theatre. Now, this successful youth arts program is working to reach even more deserving kids.
“Our goal is to create opportunities for as many young people as possible,” Sondra Morton, Act Too’s founder, owner and theater arts director said. “We never want to turn anyone away because of financial need, so we’ve always offered scholarships in some form or another.
"In the past, we’ve simply absorbed those costs. But we’re seeing such an increased need – especially since the pandemic. So last year, we decided to establish a nonprofit to help cover those costs and grow our program.”
Morton says the new Act Too Players Foundation was specifically designed to support all children – including those in foster care, those experiencing financial hardship, and those with special needs and different abilities. But that sense of warmth and inclusivity is really nothing new for Act Too, which started out in Franklin in 2002 with just 18 students, and now serves more than 1,000 children and teens each year.
“We’ve always worked hard to create a welcoming environment that allows kids to feel safe and confident, and really blossom – not just as performers, but also as people,” Morton said. “For many, Act Too is like a second home. We have a lot of kids who come early and stay late, doing their homework or just hanging out with friends. For them, this is their sport – their team. That’s what Act Too Players is all about.”
Morton says she finds it especially gratifying to help special needs children thrive through performing arts programs.
“We really approach each child as an individual, looking at how we can accommodate and build on their different abilities, rather than thinking of them as being disabled. These kids are so creative and clever, and really just a joy to work with.
"It’s always exciting to watch them grow and reach their potential, gaining a sense of ownership and belonging. And it’s wonderful to see how our other students interact with them – working together and building empathy and compassion along the way.”
Morton says she also has a special passion for those in foster care, noting that her mother, Lena Morton, grew up in the foster care system.
“My mom had such a big heart,” she says. “She was raised in the foster care system until she was adopted at the age of 15. And then we actually fostered when I was a kid, as well. From the time I was 10 until I was 13 years old, we took care of about 200 babies. So this feels like a nice way to honor her memory while helping some really deserving kids.”
Eventually, Morton hopes to expand offerings for children with more profound special needs through a program called Act Too Includes. And the Foundation also will help bring more youth education programs and professional shows to the community through Act Too’s professional company, ATPRO.
“We’re really excited about the future,” Morton says. “We believe in the power of theater education, and everyone is welcome here at Act Too. You don’t have to audition to be part of our program. If you have the interest and the passion, we want you here.”
To learn more about Act Too Players and its new Foundation, visit www.acttooplayers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.