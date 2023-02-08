The African American Heritage Foundation of Williamson County held their 22nd annual Black Tie Affair on Saturday, Feb. 4.
This year’s theme was “Remember the Time” and drew hundreds of community members toa sold out celebration at Franklin’s Embassy Suites Hotel.
Sandy Wade served as this year’s Mistress of Ceremonies, and music was provided by Julius Fisher and the Genius Band.
American Sign Design was recognized with the Business Award; Samantha Shepard with the Civic Award; Levi Ismail with the Communication Award; James P. Watkins with the Education Award; Elder Bernard Jones with the Education Award; and Rev. James Green and Pastor Howard Rucker with the Religion award.
Posthumous Awards were also presented in memory of the first female Franklin Police officer Det. Sgt. Barbara Jean Lane Derricks, and Lee Douglas Waters, the first African American police officer for the City of Franklin.
More information about AAHSWC can be found here.
