The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host its 19th Annual Juneteenth Celebration on Monday, June 19, with events scheduled throughout the day.
The community-wide celebration will take place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the McLemore House Museum, which will include a presentation from the American Legion Post 215 as well as live music, food trucks, and family activities.
Museum tours will be offered at noon and 1 p.m., followed by a special gathering at 5 p.m. in front of Avec Moi, located at 418 Main Street, where a plaque commemorating A.N.C. Williams, a prominent African American merchant and community leader, will be unveiled.
Juneteenth is a celebration that marks the end of slavery for some 250,000 people who were enslaved in Texas in 1865 and were unaware of President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in September 1862 and went into effect on News Years Day 1863, outlawing slavery.
Union General Gordon Granger announced the end of slavery in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, and now most of the United States recognizes June 19 as a celebratory day of freedom for African Americans.
More information about the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County can be found here.
