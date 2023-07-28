The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will feature author, historian and Battle of Franklin Trust Chief Executive Officer Eric A. Jacobson as guest speaker at the August Porch Talk event.
The event will include Jacobson's talk "American History is Black History" at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4, at the American Legion Post 215 Headquarters located at 510 11th Ave. North in Franklin.
More information about AAHSWC can be found here.
