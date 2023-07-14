Franklin residents will get the chance to interact with a pair of American Idol finalists this summer at the Franklin Summer Bash.
Season 32 runner-up Megan Danielle and sixth-place finisher Haven Madison, a Clarksville resident, will be performing at The Factory at Franklin's Liberty Hall on Aug. 5.
General admission tickets are on sale for $25 in advance and will be $35 on the day of the show. There are also a limited number of VIP tickets for sale, which includes early admission, a meet and greet with the performers, a photo opportunity, and a signed event poster.
VIP doors open at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 6:30 before the show is set to kick off at 7.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit FranklinSummerBash.com.
