The Franklin Justice and Equity Coalition hosted their third annual Juneteenth Gala The Factory at Franklin's Liberty Hall on Friday night.
Attendees arrived in their finest formal attire complete with their best kicks for a night of dinner, dancing, and fundraising at the FJEC’s sneaker-themed gala.
Juneteenth marks the day when federal troops entered Galveston, Texas, to take control of the state and ensure freedom of the enslaved people. The holiday honors the end of slavery in the United States. Each year, celebrations and events are hosted to commemorate the historic event.
FJEC co-founder and pastor of Empowerment Community Church Walter Simmons took to the stage to lead-in the event.
“This is just a total celebration of the years and what we’ve done in Franklin and now as we expand into Middle Tennessee,” Simmons said.
In partnership with The Urban League of Middle Tennessee, the event highlighted businesses, community organizations and individuals who contributed to Franklin's justice and equity efforts.
FJEC founding board member Erica Gentry presented their annual HBCU scholarship to two recipients. She explained that proceeds from the event go towards the non-profit's efforts to fund the scholarships that help high school graduates attend HBCUs.
An auction of the painting “Mahalia” by Chase Williamson donated its proceeds to the student receiving the scholarship fund.
The FJEC also intends to expand the organization across the Middle Tennessee area and develop a community center and gymnasium to cater to the needs of the younger generation.
“We need a place where our young people can have a safe place for them, where we can have seminars, education classes and meet the people's needs right there,” FJEC co-founder Bryan Herbert said. “We are looking to not just have celebrations, but to actually impact our community.”
The premier award of the night, the Harvey McLemore Award, went to Terry Waters, owner of Waters Funeral Homes. The Brant Bousquet Award was received by Deb Macfarlan Enright, named after the former director of Hard Bargain Association, who spent decades contributing to the Franklin community.
Enright quoted the character Leslie Higgins from the final episode of the TV series Ted Lasso upon receiving her award.
“The best we can do is keep asking for help and accepting it when you can,” Enright quoted. “And if you keep on doing that you’ll always move toward better.”
The FJEC Community Award was collectively accepted by Annette Lane and Michael Parker. Next, the FJEC Justice award was received by Keeda Haynes and Courtney Teasley, both public defenders for social justice in te Middle Tennessee. The Teandra Walker Youth Advocate Award was given to sisters Lila and Zoe Grimes for their outstanding social engagement and academic achievement.
The FJEC Equity Award was presented to Clifton Harris, CEO and President of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. The 2023 R.L Benson and Scott Riley Award was received by Anthony Hendricks and Brad Perry. The duo created The Public as a way to help educate the community on the history of race and foster unity through action against racism.
“At a time in this nation when many of our red states are trying to cancel out African American education, it is important for us to continue to do this work, at least in this city, and hopefully it will cascade through the rest of the nation,” Hendricks said upon accepting the award.
The last award of the night, the 2023 Legacy Award, was presented to Evelyn Hickerson. She is a longtime Franklin resident and started the Gentry’s Educational Center to offer children in the city the opportunity to enrich their lives through education and mentorship.
During the ceremony, guests enjoyed “soul food” complete with fried chicken, homestyle mac and cheese, and green bean casserole. After dinner, the crowd was serenaded by the smooth melodies of the Nashville All-Star Band. Guests danced the night away to favorites from funk, R&B, blues, and jazz.
“Tonight is not just a celebration for us, but is actually another way we are impacting our community,” Herbert said.
The FJEC also held the fourth annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday in the downtown Franklin square.
