A Renaissance man is a person who has wide interests and is an expert in several areas. Ron York certainly fits those parameters.
Well-known author, artist, interior designer, musician, and successful businessman, York works harder and accomplishes more than most people can imagine.
He is also known to long-time Nashvillians for co-owning with his mother the popular Mistletoe Christmas Shop in the 1980s.
Born in Miami and raised in Nashville, York studied voice and piano at Belmont University as well as interior design at O’More College of Design.
York initially worked as an interior designer prior to opening his first art gallery in 1990. He began painting the following year and now sells several hundred of his pieces annually, working diligently every morning at his easel to produce the volume of works. His current company, York and Friends Fine Art, represents 30 local and regional artists.
During the last couple of years, he has been creating small works using vintage postal stamps. He cleverly calls these paintings his “Going Postal Series" and expanded it to include a group of seasonal holiday pieces. This past year York added "The Crown" series, using assorted postage featuring Queen Elizabeth II.
York’s art has sold in the U. S. and abroad and can be found in the collections of Belmont University, Tom Collins Music, First Baptist Church, Renasant Bank, and The Nashville City Club, as well as in those of celebrities such as Amy Grant, Vince Gill, Keb’ Mo’, Kelly Clarkson and others.
York is also an accomplished musician with eight albums of exquisite music. Six albums are original instrumental compositions and a seventh is original vocal compositions. The eighth record is a Christmas album featuring York’s arrangements of traditional Christmas songs.
York has authored two non-fiction books and seven novels. In 2017, he released his first memoir based on a family secret gleaned from a box of letters, newspaper clippings, and photographs discovered long after his parents had died. This began his writing journey.
He wrote the award-winning “Kept in the Dark” to tell his parents’ story, a shocking memoir of family secrets, forgiveness, and healing. In that book, he revealed a secret of his own which led to his second book (and personal memoir) “Songs from an Imperfect Life.” York's vocal album of original compositions is a companion to the book.
His six novels and two memoirs have won awards in either the LGBTQ nonfiction, or LGBTQ fiction categories.
The novels began as a trilogy, but when York began the second series, he chose to use the same fictional towns allowing for several crossover stories and characters. Although the books stand alone, they are part of an interconnected universe as different characters become the leads of each story.
York’s ninth book, “Charlie’s Encore,” is being released this month. And the novel that will follow this summer will tie everything together, coming full circle back to the first novel, “Nathaniel and The Midnight Movers,” to conclude the series.
In 2021, York adapted his novel “King Peeper” into a stage play for the Del Shores Foundation’s first competition for Southern Gay Writers.
In addition to all these creative outlets, York is an avid gardener and has transformed the property he bought nearly three years ago. The home had been unoccupied for several years, while the yard had been neglected. Now his backyard is a sanctuary for wildlife and a refuge for York. Hundreds of bulbs have been planted including iris, lilies, tulips and more. Hydrangeas and azaleas add a punch of color as well.
"I lived in a condo for many years and was hesitant to buy a home and take on the responsibility of a yard,” York said. “But, I find immense joy and satisfaction when I see the results of my efforts."
Through the years, York has been involved in helping numerous charity organizations, often using his experience and contacts with art donations for silent auctions.
“I feel that I have been blessed and want to give back,” said York. “I've never had the means to write big checks, but I've been willing to put in the work and use my connections to help any way that I can.”
He currently serves on the board of STARS, a school and community-based nonprofit committed to providing equitable access to mental health care.
"I first began with STARS as a contributing artist for their Chair-ish event when asked to paint a chair for the silent auction,” York said. “I then moved on to be a part of the committee recruiting artists as the event evolved into Cherish the Night. Eventually, I was asked to join the board. My involvement with STARS grew because of the love of the people involved. Then, as I learned more about what they do, I appreciated the organization as much as the people working there."
For several years York co-chaired Arts & Flowers when he was on the board of Alias Chamber Ensemble. And, he has worked on committees for the Temple Art Show and the Christ the King annual art show. He helped create Art on the Westside for the Jewish Community Center and co-chaired the event for three years. He also previously served on the board for Watkins College of Art.
Someone with so many interests and activities of course would have more than one website. For more information on York, visit www.yorkandfriends.com, www.yorkandfriendsmusic.com, or www.jronaldmyork.com.
In addition, his books are available at Parnassus Books Nashville, York and Friends Fine Art, and Amazon.
