Parnassus Books and Humanities Tennessee will be hosting a conversation between author Jonathan Eig and Tennessee State University professor Dr. Learotha Williams, Jr. about Eig's new Martin Luther King Jr. biography.
The conversation will take place in-store on Thursday, June 1, at 6:30 p.m. The event is free, but registration is required. Masks are strongly encouraged during this event.
King: A Life is the first major biography on King to be released in decades. Eig, a journalist, has previously chronicled Lou Gehrig, Jackie Robinson, Al Capone, and Muhammad Ali. This will be his sixth published book.
Williams is a scholar of African American, Civil War and Reconstruction, and Public History at Tennessee State University. He also spearheads the North Nashville Heritage Project, an effort that seeks to encourage a greater understanding of the history of North Nashville, including but not limited to Jefferson Street and its historic relationship to the greater Nashville community.
