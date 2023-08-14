The John P. Holt Brentwood Library will host the annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive on Aug. 16 and 17, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On Aug. 7, a blood drive was also held at Franklin's City Hall, with this year's drive recognizing Nolensville Fire and Rescue Chief David Windrow as well as retired Brentwood Police Department Assistant Chief Tommy Walsh and Franklin Fire Captain Scott Mainord who was injured in April during a training exercise.
“Please consider participating in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive," Windrow said. "This is an opportunity to have an extraordinary impact on your community. You have the potential to save three to six lives with your donation. My life as well as the life of my good friend and co‐blood drive leader, Tommy Walsh, are just two that have been saved by donations.”
Appointments can be made online at RedCrossBlood.org with the sponsor code: williamsonbob.
