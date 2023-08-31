The Black Opry Revue will perform at the Franklin Theatre on Saturday.
The showcase performance will feature a variety of Black artists in country, blues, folk, and Americana music, including Nick Tabron, Layna, Lori Rayne, Tyler Bryant, Ally Free, Carmen Dianne, Aaron Vance, The Kentucky Gentlemen, and special guest Wendy Moten.
Supporting acts will include Ping Rose and The Anti Heroes.
Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show, with tickets available online starting at $50.
More information about the Franklin Theatre, including additional shows, can be found here.
