Williamson Medical Center (WMC) and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee (BJIT) will host a blood drive with Blood Assurance on April 25.
The event will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and while walk-ins are welcome, donors are encouraged to sign up online here.
According to a news release, last month's blood drive saw 16 blood donations including whole blood, double red cells for those needing transfusions, and single red cell, donations which are equal to saving 48 lives.
The April blood drive will take place in Blood Assurance's mobile unit in the BJIT parking lot at 3000 Edward Curd Lane in Franklin, and donors will receive a free “Super Donor” t shirt while supplies last.
“When you donate blood, you can save up to three lives,” Blood Assurance Media Relations Coordinator Max Winitz said. “As the sole supplier of blood and blood products to Williamson Medical Center, these donations will save the lives of our family members, friends and neighbors.”
Eligible donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.