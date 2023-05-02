Before the international fame, armfuls of Grammys, and millions of albums sold, Taylor Swift was discovered at the iconic Green Hills music venue The Bluebird Cafe in 2004.
14 years later, Swift returned for a surprise performance with Grammy-winning songwriter Craig Wiseman as part of the filming for a documentary celebrating The Bluebird Cafe's 35th anniversary.
Now, in conjunction with Swift's highly anticipated Eras tour coming to Nashville, The Bluebird is hosting Open House: Celebrating The Eras.
The cafe will be open for special daytime hours on May 5, 6, and 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for pre-show festivities including daily giveaways, a photo station, and more.
The event is free, and no tickets are required. Doors open at 10 a.m. each day.
